Hamdard Pakistan marks 77th I-Day with zeal, enthusiasm

KARACHI - Pakistan’s leading herbal healthcare and food and beverages manufacturer Hamdard Pakistan marked Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day with a lot of patriotic fervour and enthusiasm yes­terday in a 14th August Independence Day celebratory cake-cutting event held at Hamdard’s Corporate Head Office. Ms. Sadia Rashid, Chief Mutawallia at­tended the event as chief guest. She was accompanied by Managing Director & CEO Fatema Munir Ahmed, Chief Operat­ing Officer - Faisal Nadeem, along with directors and staff members. The event commenced with the National Anthem, after which Ms. Sadia Rashid cut the cake. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sadia Rashid said that August 14th is a historic milestone. Pakistan is a blessing of Allah, and it is our collective duty to protect it. As a nation, we should observe Indepen­dence Day as a day of commitment and gratitude, remembering the countless sacrifices made by our elders to ensure the blessings of independence.