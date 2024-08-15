Thursday, August 15, 2024
Hammad Azhar resigns as PTI Punjab chairman

8:44 PM | August 15, 2024
PTI leader Hammad Azhar has resigned from his position as Punjab party chairman, stating that leadership should be entrusted to those closely connected with PTI founder Imran Khan. Azhar expressed that, despite his loyalty, he is not closely linked to Khan and considers himself a worker of the party.

Azhar cited strict surveillance preventing him from visiting Adiala Jail and expressed disagreement with several decisions made by the party leadership. He emphasized that he had not made any deals or press statements and criticized the lack of consultation in Punjab-level decisions, including the replacement of PTI Lahore President Chaudhary Asghar, despite Asghar's success in organizing rallies.

Azhar concluded that he couldn't continue in his role under these circumstances, as he could not compromise on merit.

