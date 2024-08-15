Hammad Azhar resigns as PTI Punjab president amid leadership disputes

PTI leader has announced his resignation from the position of Punjab party president. He stated that the party’s leadership should be handed over to individuals who have a closer connection with PTI founder Imran Khan.

"Unfortunately, I am not closely connected to the PTI founder. I was, and always will be, a devoted worker of Imran Khan," Azhar explained. He revealed that due to strict surveillance, he was unable to visit Adiala Jail and expressed disagreement with some of the decisions made by the party leadership.

Azhar clarified that he had not entered into any deals or held press conferences and noted that many decisions at the Punjab level were made without his input. He also criticized the replacement of PTI Lahore President Chaudhary Asghar, despite Asghar's significant efforts in organizing successful rallies.

"It is impossible for me to continue under these circumstances, as I cannot compromise on merit," Azhar concluded.

In a related development, PTI Lahore President Chaudhry Asghar and General Secretary Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed also resigned from their positions. Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar expressed his gratitude to party workers for their support in the struggle for the release of PTI's founder and expressed hope that his successor would lead the struggle even more effectively.

