Harris leads or ties Trump in 6 of 7 key battleground states: Poll

US Vice President Kamala Harris is leading or tied with former President Donald Trump in six of seven key swing states, according to a poll on Wednesday.

According to the Cook Political Report Swing State Project, Democratic presidential candidate Harris leads Republican candidate Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona and is tied with Trump in Georgia, while Trump leads in Nevada.

Overall, Harris holds a narrow lead of 48% to 47% in those states in the head-to-head with Trump. Five percent of respondents said they are undecided or would not vote.

Trump is tied with Harris in Georgia with 48% of support, according to the poll.

The poll found that Harris gained ground on Trump since the last survey was conducted in May, when President Joe Biden was the presumptive Democratic nominee for the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Last month, Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 race for the White House, ending his bid for reelection after a poor debate performance with Trump.

After offering his "full support and endorsement" for Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee, she officially launched her presidential campaign. Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the race.