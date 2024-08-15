Heavy rains likely to trigger floods in KP

ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forecasting heavy rains in the province from August 14 to 18.
According to the NDMA, various regions, including Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Hangu, Haripur, and Kohat, are expected to receive significant rainfall during this period, reported private news channel.
Additional rainfall is also anticipated in areas like Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai, and Waziristan. The NDMA has warned of the potential for flooding and an increase in water flow in rivers and streams due to the heavy rains. Authorities have been advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of possible floods and landslides and to ensure the availability of resources for any emergency situation. The NDMA has also cautioned tourists to avoid traveling to mountainous areas during this period due to the risk of landslides. NDMA urged relevant departments to remain vigilant and prepared for potential flooding. The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, River Indus is experiencing Medium Flood in Guddu-Sukkur Reach whereas it is in Low Flood at Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma-Taunsa reaches while River Kabul is also running in Low Flood at Warsak. According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, all other major rivers of the Indus River System i.e. Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging normal flows. The current Combined Live Storage of the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) stands at 10.573 MAF (79.17% of the total live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF). According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday’s trough of Strong Westerly Wave over northwestern Iran lies over Northern parts of Iran and yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over Northeastern Rajasthan (India) moved slightly westwards, however it continues to prevail over Northeastern Rajasthan (India). Light to Moderate Moist currents are penetrating into most parts of Pakistan from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal up to 5,000 feet. Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan. For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity over the Upper Catchments of all the major rivers. Isolated Thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur & DG Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions).