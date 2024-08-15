Heavy rains likely to trigger floods in KP

ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forecasting heavy rains in the province from August 14 to 18.

According to the NDMA, various regions, including Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Hangu, Haripur, and Kohat, are expected to receive significant rainfall during this period, reported private news channel.

Additional rainfall is also anticipated in areas like Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai, and Waziristan. The NDMA has warned of the potential for flooding and an increase in water flow in rivers and streams due to the heavy rains. Authorities have been advised to take pre­cautionary measures to mitigate the effects of possible floods and land­slides and to ensure the availability of resourc­es for any emergency sit­uation. The NDMA has also cautioned tourists to avoid traveling to moun­tainous areas during this period due to the risk of landslides. NDMA urged relevant departments to remain vigilant and pre­pared for potential flood­ing. The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, Riv­er Indus is experiencing Medium Flood in Gud­du-Sukkur Reach where­as it is in Low Flood at Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chash­ma-Taunsa reaches while River Kabul is also run­ning in Low Flood at War­sak. According to daily FFC report on Wednes­day, all other major riv­ers of the Indus River Sys­tem i.e. Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sut­lej are discharging nor­mal flows. The current Combined Live Storage of the country’s major res­ervoirs (Tarbela, Man­gla & Chashma) stands at 10.573 MAF (79.17% of the total live stor­age capacity of 13.354 MAF). According to the Flood Forecasting Divi­sion (FFD), Lahore, yes­terday’s trough of Strong Westerly Wave over northwestern Iran lies over Northern parts of Iran and yesterday’s up­per air cyclonic circula­tion over Northeastern Rajasthan (India) moved slightly westwards, how­ever it continues to pre­vail over Northeastern Rajasthan (India). Light to Moderate Moist cur­rents are penetrating into most parts of Paki­stan from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal up to 5,000 feet. Season­al Low lies over North­ern Balochistan. For the next 24 hours, FFD, La­hore has predicted scat­tered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensi­ty over the Upper Catch­ments of all the major rivers. Isolated Thunder­storm rain of Moderate Intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sar­godha, Gujranwala, La­hore, Bahawalpur & DG Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan Divisions) and Baloch­istan (Zhob, Sibbi, Nasir­abad & Kalat Divisions).