Husband and In-Laws arrested for assaulting wife in millat park

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving economic stability and transforming Pakistan into one of the strongest economies in the world. He expressed his optimism during a ceremony marking the Urs of Hazrat Syed Abdul Latif Kazmi, popularly known as Bari Imam, in Islamabad.

Addressing the attendees, Deputy Prime Minister Dar highlighted the government's ongoing efforts and prudent economic measures designed to place Pakistan on a path toward becoming a robust economic power. He projected that Pakistan could soon join the G20, a group of the world’s major economies, signaling a rapid economic transformation on the horizon.

“We are dedicated to steering Pakistan towards becoming an economic powerhouse, in line with the vision of our founding fathers,” said Ishaq Dar. He added, “Our goal is to see Pakistan among the ranks of the G20, reflecting our rapid progress and economic stability.”

During the ceremony, Dar prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and emphasized the importance of building a nation as envisioned by its founders. He also took the opportunity to announce the acceleration of the second extension project for the Darbar Bari Imam, underscoring the government’s commitment to preserving and enhancing significant cultural and religious sites.

Following his address, Deputy Prime Minister Dar participated in the ‘Chadar poshi’ ceremony at the Mazar of Bari Imam, paying homage to the revered Sufi saint and joining in the prayers for the nation’s prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of devotees and dignitaries who gathered to honor the legacy of Bari Imam and celebrate the contributions of Sufi saints to the spiritual and cultural fabric of Pakistan.

This event not only highlighted the government's efforts to enhance the nation’s economic standing but also showcased its dedication to cultural and religious preservation, reflecting a holistic approach to national development.