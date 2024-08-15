I-Day celebrations held in Tajpura

LAHORE - Al Makki Al Madani Dialysis Center Tajpura Scheme Lahore organised an event to cel­ebrate Independence Day on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister’s Spokesman for Po­lio Campaign Uzma Kardar and PML-N’s senior leader MPA Malik Waheed were the chief guests of the Indepen­dence Day celebration event. Other honourable guests in­clude Saleem Ahmed Khan, President Rotary Club Met­ropolitan Lahore. Sports and show biz stars, local polio team, MMDC executive committee and members, civil society, large number of women and people from different walks of life, apart from dialysis patients. Chair­man MMDC Dr Jameel wel­comed all the guests and the children were flagged off by chief guest Uzma Kardar and MPA Malik Waheed. A little girl Horain presented the na­tional song “Dil Dil Pakistan”. MPA Malik Waheed said more than 3000 dialysis had been done in the center so far and the price of one dialy­sis was about 5500 rupees which was done free of cost with the support of donors.