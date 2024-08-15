IHC suggests amending constitution to remove basic rights amid missing persons case

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) criticized the government's handling of the missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker case.

During the hearing of a petition for the recovery of missing PTI activist Faizan, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb expressed frustration, suggesting that it might be better to amend the constitution to remove basic rights if the current approach continues.

Justice Aurangzeb, addressing the Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal, remarked that the state should either change the constitution, remove fundamental rights, and abolish the jurisdiction of courts, or stop running the country in this manner. He questioned what the government hoped to achieve by these actions and expressed concern over the state of the judiciary's role in such cases.

He further noted that the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior appeared to be satisfied with the situation, but he struggled to understand the broader objectives. The court highlighted the impact of these actions on Pakistan's image globally, emphasizing the importance of upholding justice, particularly in cases of enforced disappearances.

The public prosecutor argued that the petitioners approached the court with unclean hands, to which the court responded with a sharp critique, questioning the direction in which the government was leading the judiciary and the country. Justice Aurangzeb called for accountability at the highest levels of government and urged a resolution to the issue of enforced disappearances.