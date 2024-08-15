IMDC, ANTH launch tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD - GAK HealthCare International Ltd. (GHI) and its constituent in­stitutions — including Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC), Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), Islamabad Dental Hospi­tal (IDH), Islamabad Nursing Col­lege (INC), Islamabad Rehabilita­tion Sciences College (IRSC), and Islamabad Medical Technology College (IMTC) — have launched a comprehensive tree plantation drive on the occasion of Indepen­dence Day celebrations.

This initiative, which is part of the PM’s Monsoon Tree Planta­tion Drive launched in August 2024 with an aim to plant 100 million trees across Pakistan, is a step towards mitigating the impact of climate change and preserving the green environ­ment for future generations.

In addition to the tree planta­tion activities, the celebrations also featured a flag hoisting event, awareness talks and cake cutting ceremony. A large number of stu­dents, staff members, and faculty participated, with students ex­pressing their gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to a national cause during such a sig­nificant time. They emphasized the importance of preserving the country’s natural resources as a key part of their patriotic duty. The event commenced with an inaugural planting led by the top management of GHI. Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, Vice Chancellor Gen (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam, CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, and other senior of­ficials set the tone by planting the first saplings and flag hoisting. Their actions were followed by enthusiastic participation from faculty members, staff, and stu­dents, symbolizing the launch of a broader environmental initia­tive that aims to extend far be­yond the day’s activities.

During the ceremony, key of­ficials highlighted the critical role that trees play in mitigating cli­mate change. To ensure the suc­cess of the plantation efforts, par­ticipants were educated on proper planting techniques, and saplings were distributed among attend­ees to encourage ongoing person­al involvement in the initiative.

GHI’s Chairman Dr. Ghulam Ak­bar Khan Niazi urged the young­er generation to take an active role in caring for the country’s future through environmental initiatives. Vice Chancellor Gen (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam stressed the critical importance of youth involvement in safe­guarding Pakistan’s environment.

CEO Yasir Khan Niazi ex­pressed deep appreciation for the Prime Minister’s initiative. He highlighted the vital role of GHI and its associated organizations in supporting the tree plantation drive. He stated, “to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environ­mental Coordination played an essential role in the success of this initiative, providing the sap­lings and offering guidance to en­sure that the drive was perfectly aligned with national goals.