IMDC, ANTH launch tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD - GAK HealthCare International Ltd. (GHI) and its constituent institutions — including Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC), Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), Islamabad Dental Hospital (IDH), Islamabad Nursing College (INC), Islamabad Rehabilitation Sciences College (IRSC), and Islamabad Medical Technology College (IMTC) — have launched a comprehensive tree plantation drive on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.
This initiative, which is part of the PM’s Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive launched in August 2024 with an aim to plant 100 million trees across Pakistan, is a step towards mitigating the impact of climate change and preserving the green environment for future generations.
In addition to the tree plantation activities, the celebrations also featured a flag hoisting event, awareness talks and cake cutting ceremony. A large number of students, staff members, and faculty participated, with students expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to a national cause during such a significant time. They emphasized the importance of preserving the country’s natural resources as a key part of their patriotic duty. The event commenced with an inaugural planting led by the top management of GHI. Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, Vice Chancellor Gen (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam, CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, and other senior officials set the tone by planting the first saplings and flag hoisting. Their actions were followed by enthusiastic participation from faculty members, staff, and students, symbolizing the launch of a broader environmental initiative that aims to extend far beyond the day’s activities.
During the ceremony, key officials highlighted the critical role that trees play in mitigating climate change. To ensure the success of the plantation efforts, participants were educated on proper planting techniques, and saplings were distributed among attendees to encourage ongoing personal involvement in the initiative.
GHI’s Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi urged the younger generation to take an active role in caring for the country’s future through environmental initiatives. Vice Chancellor Gen (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam stressed the critical importance of youth involvement in safeguarding Pakistan’s environment.
CEO Yasir Khan Niazi expressed deep appreciation for the Prime Minister’s initiative. He highlighted the vital role of GHI and its associated organizations in supporting the tree plantation drive. He stated, “to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination played an essential role in the success of this initiative, providing the saplings and offering guidance to ensure that the drive was perfectly aligned with national goals.