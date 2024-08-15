Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Jhang

JHANG - The 78th Inde­pendence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm in Jhang district on Wednes­day. According to DC Office, A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Zila Council Hall, attended by top officials, po­litical leaders, students and members of civil society. Deputy Commissioner Mu­hammad Umair emphasized the importance of hard work for the nation’s progress and prosperity in his address. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the district coun­cil hall. The district’s tree plantation drive, aiming to plant 0.5 mln trees continued with full force involving both government and civil soci­ety. A musical night was held the previous evening while political parties and welfare organizations held rallies to mark the occasion. Educa­tional institutions and NGOs organized seminars and dec­lamation contests and Chen­ab Academy hosted a poetry session (Mehfil e Mushaira) to celebrate the day.