Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT - The main Independence Day event was held at Chinar Bagh, Gilgit on Wednesday. GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan presided over the ceremony, hoisting the national flag and laying wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial. Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, the Inspector General of Police, and other dignitaries also attended the event.

The GB Chief Minister paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement. He acknowledged their unwavering resolve and visionary leadership in creating an independent state for the subcontinent’s Muslims. He specifically highlighted the sacrifices of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the struggle for independence, emphasising their role in the accession of the region to Pakistan. He said, “Today, we honour all those who made countless sacrifices, not only losing their lives but also their families and belongings, for a homeland where they and future generations could live with freedom, dignity, and equality. Our elders, including those from Gilgit-Baltistan, dedicated themselves to building the newly born state of Pakistan. It is now our responsibility to protect, grow, and prosper our beloved country.” He also saluted the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices in defending the nation. He emphasised Pakistan’s strength due to its impenetrable defense.

The Chief Minister emphasised the region’s potential for growth and development, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, education, and healthcare in Gilgit-Baltistan. He assured the people of the region of continued support and development initiatives.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have achieved independence from Dogra rule and joined Pakistan as an integral part of the nation. They have made significant sacrifices for the motherland, including contributions to the armed forces, and will continue to play a vital role in nation-building.