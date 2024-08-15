Karachi Division win shooting ball event at I-Day Sports Festival

LAHORE - Karachi Division shooting ball team emerged victorious against the District Lasbela and Hub Combined XI at the Independence Day Sports Festival, held under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi. The two-day festival, which featured shooting ball, basketball, and karate events, concluded with a vibrant awards ceremony at the Wahid Sports Complex in Korangi. The shooting ball final was a thrilling contest between Karachi Division team and District Lasbela and Hub Combined XI. The match, which was played in a best-ofthree format, saw District Lasbela taking the first set 16-8. However, Karachi Division made a strong comeback, winning the next two sets 16-10 and 16-13 to secure the victory. Key players for the winning team included Rizwan Ahmed, Farooq Nadir, Syed Mohsin Ali, Abdullah, Muhammad Shamim, Hamad Khalid, and Abdul Khaliq, who delivered outstanding performances. Despite a commendable effort from the runner-up team, with Rashid Lala and Abdul Kareem standing out, Karachi Division’s superior play led them to victory. The match was officiated by Qamar-ul-Islam Pyare, Abdul Rahim, Asim Baig, and Muhammad Ismail. The event was attended by several notable figures including Karachi Commissioner’s Sports Director Ghulam Muhammad Khan, UC-2 Landhi Chairman Qasim Khan, District Sports Officer Hub Khuda Bakhsh Baloch, and organizers like Ejaz Ahmed, Shehzad Ahmed, and international shooting ball player Syed Zafar Ali Shah. Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Masood Bhutto, announced his commitment to maintaining vibrant sports activities in the district. He pledged to refurbish the floodlights at the Wahid Sports Shooting Ball Court within a week. Bhutto also urged players, organizers, and especially youth to participate wholeheartedly in sports, drawing inspiration from Arshad Nadeem’s recent achievements. In a gesture of recognition, the Deputy Commissioner awarded notable sports personalities with Independence Day Awards. The organizing committee also honored Masood Bhutto with a special Independence Day Pakistan Memorial Award for his efforts