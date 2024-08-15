Karachi – great edifices depicting Quaid’s grandeur

KARACHI - Like many other momentous events and places mention worthy in connection with historic Pakistan Movement, Karachi also bears pivotal importance for being the birth place of Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the first capital of Pakistan.

Situated on shores of Arabian Sea, this city and its Wazir Mansion stand tall in archives of history for being the first abode of an undefeated leader who plunged himself deep into the stormiest ocean of political struggle to create and independent country for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

Wazir Mension, is an extremely revered place for being the birthplace of Quaid-e-Azam as mentioned by Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in her book ‘My Brother.’

She wrote that her father Jinnah Bhai Poonja, moved to Karachi due to business partnership with an English Merchant company, Grams Trading Company, having its office in Karachi. He hired ‘Wazir Mansion’ in 1874 from its owner Wazir Ali Ponawala and later bought it in 1904. Quaid was born in the same building and received his early education close by Sindh Madressatul Islam School.

Another noteworthy abode for the Father of Nation is Quaid-e-Azam House, a building purchased by the Quaid in August 1943 from former Mayor Karachi, Sorab Kavasji. Situated in the heart of city at the crossing of Shahrah-e-Faisal and Fatima Jinnah Road, this building is now converted into Quaid-e-Azam House Museum. Quaid lived in this house from 1944 till his death in1948. Ms Fatima Jinnah, also lived here till 1964.

“As these notable structures remind us Quaid’s legacy, we need to pledge our strong allegiance to Quaid’s wisdom and golden principles for progress of a country and welfare of people,” remarked Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori.

“As we are celebrating another Independence Day on August 14, we need to remember unprecedented struggle of our great leaders and sacrifices of elders for creation of motherland. Let us pledge to tread on their footsteps to successfully sail through present age challenges,” he stated.

Karachi was headquarter of Sindh Muslim League before partition of united India and also has an honor of passing a resolution in 1938 at a meeting chaired by Quaid-e-Azam, recommending a complete scheme of Independence for Indian Muslims.

Discussing Karachi, we cannot be oblivious to role of Sindh province as a whole where leaders of All India Muslim League like Shaikh Abdul Majeed Sindhi, Abdullah Haroon, Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah, Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah (G M Syed), Muhammad Ayub Khuhro, Pirzada Abdul Sattar, Mohammed Hashim Gazdar, Mir Bunde Ali Khan Talpur, Peer Elahi Bux, Miran Mohammad Shah, Mahmoud A Haroon, Kazi Mohammad Akbar, Khan Sahib Ghulam Rasool Jatoi, Sardar Kaisar Khan Gazdar, Mir Jaffer Khan Jamali, Sardar Nabi Bux Soomro, Ghulam Mohammad Wassan, Sardar Noor Mohammad Bijarani, Ghulam Nabi Dheraj, Agha Badruddin and others who supported Quaid-e-Azam to win an independent state for Muslims of India. Besides other steps, the Sindh Assembly on June 26, 1947, at a special session had also decided to join new Pakistan Constituent Assembly.

Among number of other prominent settlements, stands unique Quaid-e-Azam Academy busy in publishing books on Quaid’s life and achievements. Established in 1976 and located in front of Quaid’s Mausoleum, the Academy is working for the promotion of studies and research on various aspects of Quaid’s life, struggle and achievements.

“We have so far published 73 books on Quaid’s life and Independence Movement in English, Urdu and regional languages,” informed Academy’s Acting Director Zahid Hussain Abro. “Our academy plays an important role in educating our youth about life of Quaid-e-Azam and independence movement.”

“Such settlements are an asset for us and coming generations to keep them abreast of our past and Quaid’s philosophy of independence and social welfare,” he said.

With these great edifices depicting the journey and grandeur of a great leader who courageously dared cunning Hindus and British colonial rulers to grab a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent, it is obligatory on us to steadfastly practice his teachings to pay him a glaring tribute and steering our nation out of turmoil.

The story starting from Wazir Mansion ends at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam where a great leader rests in eternal peace. Wazir Mansion, his birthplace, Sindh Madressatul Islam, his first school, Sindh Assembly Building, where first resolution for creation of Pakistan was passed, the Governor House, where Quaid stayed as Governor General of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam House, where Quaid used to live during Pakistan Movement and later, Quaid-e-Azam Academy and finally the mausoleum, his eternal abode, all leave indelible imprints on our minds about Quaid’s life and his struggle for independence.

All these buildings remind us of our glorious past, unity of our forefathers, their wisdom and untiring efforts under the unchallengeable leadership of our Quaid to secure better future for coming generations. Had Quaid-e-Azam not embarked on a tedious journey to create a separate homeland for Muslims of united India, we would have been still living as slaves under Indian tyranny and subjugation.

Therefore, it is obligatory on every Pakistani to diligently follow Quaid’s philosophy and vision for respectable survival among comity of nations and pave way to lay foundations of an economically strong and geographically invincible Pakistan.