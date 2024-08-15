Karachi Police Chief attends Independence Day firing competition at SSU Headquarters

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Javed Akhtar Odho, participated in a firing compe­tition ceremony at the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquar­ters on Wednesday, marking the occasion of the country’s Independence Day. The event was attended by senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division, as well as am­bassadors from various coun­tries, according to the Karachi Police spokesperson. During the visit, the Karachi Police Chief re­viewed the firing competitions and engaged in discussions with the ambassadors on matters of security. The DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division briefed the attendees on SSU’s professional training programs, which were praised by the con­testants for their adherence to international standards.