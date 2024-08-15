Khalilur Rehman Qamar criticizes 'Barzakh,' claims drama promotes western agenda

Playwright has stirred debate with his comments on the drama serial "Barzakh," claiming that such productions are part of a broader agenda to normalize homosexuality in society. Speaking on a TV show, the well-known writer and director argued that efforts like "Barzakh" are pushing a Western agenda, urging the public to accept concepts that go against traditional values.

"There is an agenda behind such movies," Khalilur Rehman said during the show. "We are choosing the wrong path. Instead of falling prey to this Western agenda, we should focus on welfare work for our intersex community."

In addition to discussing "Barzakh," Khalilur Rehman also voiced his support for fashion designer Maria B and her stance on preserving religious and social values. "I stand behind Maria B in this cause. She is a genuine woman who has been working tirelessly to protect our religious and social structure," he remarked, adding that he shares her concerns about the influence of homosexuality in the media industry.

Khalilur Rehman expressed his sadness for those involved in what he sees as promoting this agenda, including actors, writers, and directors. He emphasized that he has spoken out on the issue and continues to support Maria B in her efforts to address these concerns.