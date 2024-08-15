Thursday, August 15, 2024
KP minister opens 24/7 vaccination centres in two cities

August 15, 2024
Peshawar   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has inaugurated the country’s first 24/7 vaccination centres at Maulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital in Peshawar and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Mardan.

The inauguration is considered a significant milestone in the healthcare sector of the province.

These state-of-the-art centres are designed to provide uninterrupted vaccination services to the public, including routine immunisations, maternal and neonatal care, and travel vaccinations.

The initiative aims to improve immunisation coverage, particularly among vulnerable populations, and contribute to the eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The health minister expressed satisfaction with the progress made in polio eradication, highlighting the substantial reduction in positive polio cases across the province. He attributed this success to the concerted efforts of the health department and stressed the importance of continued vigilance to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

The minister also underscored the government’s commitment to combating dengue and other vector-borne diseases through effective prevention and control measures.

