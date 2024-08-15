Thursday, August 15, 2024
KPT Chairman marks Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremony

APP
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) commemorat­ed the Independence Day, with a ceremony filled with national spirit at the KPT Head Office on Wednesday. Chairman KPT, Sye­dain Raza Zaidi, led the event as the chief guest, accompanied by all General Managers and Heads of Departments, said a news release. The celebrations began with the sounding of si­rens for two minutes, followed by the hoisting of the national flag by Chairman Zaidi. He also reviewed a guard of honor presented by the Port Security Force. In his address, Chairman Zaidi highlighted the signifi­cance of independence and paid tribute to the selfless contribu­tions and sacrifices of the na­tion’s forefathers in the creation of Pakistan. He honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to secure and preserve the country’s independence. Following the flag-hoisting cer­emony, Chairman Zaidi visited the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum to offer prayers and pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

APP

