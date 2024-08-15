Kundi stresses need for peace, prosperity, uplift of province

Peshawar - A dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Governor’s House in Peshawar on Wednesday to mark Independence Day. The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, conducted the flag hoisting ceremony.

The event saw the special participation of Consul Generals from the United States of America, Iran, and Afghanistan. Provincial Assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi, along with the staff of the Governor’s House and other distinguished guests, also attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the Consul Generals from the three countries joined Governor Kundi and other attendees in chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long live Pakistan). Following the flag hoisting, special prayers were offered for the country’s development and prosperity.

Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on Pakistan’s Independence Day. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, police, and Army Public School, expressing his gratitude.

Kundi emphasized the need for peace, prosperity, and development in the province and called for collective efforts to honor the sacrifices that led to the country’s independence. In his message on Independence Day, he congratulated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts, highlighting that the free nation is the result of the great sacrifices and sustained struggle of our ancestors.

Kundi reaffirmed the commitment to advancing the country along the path of development in line with the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He stressed that the principles of unity, faith, and discipline are essential for securing Pakistan’s rightful place among the nations.

As a nation, Kundi pledged to fulfill the dreams of Pakistan’s founder and work towards building a prosperous, peaceful, and stable Pakistan. He underscored the significance of the green and white flag as a symbol of the country’s identity and independence. He also urged overcoming challenges and uniting as a nation to protect the country’s ideological and geographical integrity, vowing to make any necessary sacrifices for the homeland.

Kundi greets journalist on Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’s nomination

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to renowned journalist and President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, on his nomination for the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

In his statement, Governor Kundi lauded Malik’s nomination as a significant honor, recognizing it as a testament to his outstanding contributions to journalism. He emphasized that Malik’s responsible journalism serves as a guiding light for others in the field. He also highlighted that the award is not just a recognition for Malik alone but a proud moment for journalists throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The President has announced the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for Arshad Aziz Malik in recognition of his remarkable contributions to journalism. Malik is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s foremost journalists, known for his exceptional investigative reporting and commitment to delivering facts to the public. He began his journalism career after earning a Master’s degree in International Relations, followed by studies in Political Science and Journalism.

Malik’s career started in 1991 with the daily Mashriq. His talent led him to join the daily Aaj in 1994, where he contributed significantly to the editorial team. In 2013, he joined the Daily Jang, solidifying his reputation as a formidable investigative journalist by exposing corruption and abuse of power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With over 1,000 investigative reports, Malik has played a critical role in promoting transparency and integrity in governance.

Beyond his reporting, Malik served as the president of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) and implemented reforms to support fellow journalists, including linking jobs to the wage board and facilitating access to healthcare. He also spearheaded the publication of Khyber, a magazine addressing journalists’ concerns.

Throughout his four-decade career, Malik has also been an educator, conducting training programs and mentoring young journalists. His exceptional service to journalism has earned him numerous accolades nationally and internationally, highlighting his dedication and impact on the media landscape.

Arshad Aziz Malik’s legacy is one of courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to truth, inspiring journalists in Pakistan and beyond.