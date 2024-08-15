Thursday, August 15, 2024
Kurram IBO: Seven Terrorists Killed, Weapons Cache Recovered

Web Desk
8:12 PM | August 15, 2024
National

On Thursday, security forces successfully eliminated seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kurram district. According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched after receiving reports of terrorist presence in the area.

During the operation, security forces effectively targeted the militants' location, resulting in the deaths of seven terrorists associated with the group "Fitna Al Khawarij," while five others were injured. The operation also led to the destruction of the terrorists' hideout and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

The killed terrorists had been actively involved in various attacks against security forces and innocent civilians. A sanitization operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining threats, as Pakistan's security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

