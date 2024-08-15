Lethal Celebrations

Whether commemorating sporting victories or national events, Pakistan is known for its passion. This passion spills out into the streets with boisterous celebrations, colourful motorcades, and loud cacophonies of horns that ring through the night. While this enthusiasm is undoubtedly admi­rable, certain aspects have become extremely dangerous.

One of the most alarming practices is the use of aerial firing to celebrate events. This Independence Day, 95 people were injured due to aerial firing on the eve of what was supposed to be a day of joy, hope, and celebration. Instead, it became a day of worry and mortal danger. This cannot continue.

Pakistan’s methods of celebration should not put others at risk and need to be controlled. Aerial firing presents a particular­ly thorny problem. While the police reported that over 19 peo­ple were arrested across the city in connection with aerial firing, securing convictions is difficult. The only clear cases occur when someone standing on a rooftop is injured by a shot fired directly into the air, creating proximity between the shooter and the victim.

In the vast majority of cases, however, it is falling bullets that in­jure people. Especially during the summer months, when people are sleeping on rooftops, falling bullets pose a potentially lethal threat. Given the trajectory of these bullets, it is nearly impossi­ble to trace their origin or identify the shooter. Criminalizing aer­ial firing alone will have a limited effect. Perhaps more effective would be a comprehensive education campaign across all levels of society, where the dangers of aerial firing are clearly communi­cated and deeply ingrained in people’s minds. Only through vol­untary restraint by citizens can such incidents be prevented.

Otherwise, while authorities may catch two dozen shooters, another twelve dozen may go unchecked.