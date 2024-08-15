Thursday, August 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mars to acquire Pringles maker Kellanova for nearly $36 billion

NEWS WIRE
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

WASHINGTON  -   M&M’s and Snickers maker Mars said Wednesday that it would acquire snack food business Kellanova, marking a multibillion dollar agreement set to result in a new industry giant. The all-cash transaction would value Kellanova -- which is behind snacks like Pringles and Pop-Tarts -- at $35.9 billion. The deal “accelerates ambition to double Mars Snacking in the next decade, in alignment with global consumer demand trends,” said Mars in a statement. It added that the move would also bring two new billion-dollar brands, Pringles and Cheez-It, into its business. “Snacking is a large, attractive and durable category that continues to grow in importance with consumers,” Mars added. Kellanova had net sales in 2023 of more than $13 billion, and is present in 180 markets with some 23,000 employees. The statement added that most of Kellanova’s snack brands outperform competitors, especially among Gen Z and millennial buyers. The combined portfolio would also be suited to meet demand in fast-growing markets such as Africa and Latin America, given their supply chains and local operations, the company said. The plan, according to Mars, is to grow Kellanova’s brands further

Pak HC in New Delhi celebrates independence with flag hoisting

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024