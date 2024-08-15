Masjid Al-Nabawi Imam departs for Madina after 7-day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair on Wednesday concluded his seven-day goodwill vis­it to Pakistan and departed for Madina Munawwarah. Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehm­ood Ashrafi, and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki bid farewell to the distinguished guest at Lahore airport. Imam Al-Budair expressed his gratitude for the profound love and reverence shown by the Pakistani people towards the Two Holy Mosques during his stay in the country. He remarked that the respect and hospi­tality extended by the peo­ple and the government of Pakistan would always be remembered. During his visit, the revered Imam met with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Speaker of the National Assembly Sar­dar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, and several other prominent leaders.