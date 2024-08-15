‘Miseries of the Balkhash’: Fears for Kazakhstan’s magical lake

Thursday, August 15, 2024
BALKHASH  -   Seen from the sky, with its turquoise waters stretching out into the desert expanses in the shape of a crescent, you can see why they call Lake Balkhash the “pearl of Kazakhstan”. But pollution, climate change and its overuse are threatening the existence of one of the most unique stretches of water in the world. One side of the Balkhash -- the biggest lake in Central Asia after the Caspian Sea -- has salt water, but on the other it is fresh. In such a strange environment, rare species have abounded. Until now. “All the miseries of the Balkhash are right under my eyes,” fisherman Alexei Grebennikov told AFP from the deck of his boat on the northern shores, which sometimes has salty water, sometimes fresh. “There are fewer and fewer fish, it’s catastrophic, the lake is silting up,” warned the 50-year-old. A dredger to clear the little harbour lay anchored, rusting and unused, off the industrial town of Balkhack, itself seemingly stuck in a Soviet timewarp.

