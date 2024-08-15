Nadia Khan faces backlash for critique of Bilal Abbas' performance in 'Mann Jogi'

Actress has found herself at the center of controversy after sharing critical remarks about Khan's performance in the drama "Mann Jogi." During a discussion about the show, Nadia commented that while is a talented performer, his role in this particular episode did not suit him well.

In contrast, Nadia praised the performances of other actors in the drama, including Goher Rasheed, Sabeena Farooq, and Asma Abbas, describing them as perfectly cast in their roles. She commended their ability to embody their characters seamlessly, calling their performances impeccable.

However, Nadia was candid in her critique of , describing him as the "weakest link" in the drama. She stated, "He’s the weakest link in this drama. I’ll be honest if I find him good in the future, but he’s not as impressive as Goher."

Nadia’s comments, intended as constructive feedback, were met with strong backlash from Khan’s dedicated fan base. Fans quickly rallied to defend the actor, praising his acting skills and his thoughtful approach to selecting roles. Many dismissed Nadia’s critique, asserting that Bilal’s portrayal of an introverted character was well-executed.

One fan commented, "He is a gem. He took the drama after thinking about it thoroughly. His role is that of an introvert. Now what else can he act out in this role?" Another questioned Nadia’s credibility as a reviewer, asking, "Why is she even reviewing the dramas when she does not know the basic ABC?"

The criticism extended beyond her review, with some fans questioning Nadia Khan’s own acting abilities.





