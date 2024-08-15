Nadra opens 21 new registration centres in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Wednesday opened as many 21 new registration centres and rolled out services of six mobile registration vans in Balochistan in a move to provide national identity cards and other facilities to the people of the province at their doorstep. Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inaugurated the services of new registration centres and mobile registration vans (MRVs) during a ceremony held at the CM Secretar­iat in Quetta, said a statement issued by the NADRA from its headquarters in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, assembly members and NADRA officials were also present at the ceremony. Among new centres, three facilities in Pishin, Lora­lai and Khuzdar have been specified for women, the authority said, adding that those areas have been selected for new registration centres where such fa­cilities were urgently required. MRVs would provide services in those far off areas where internet services are not available, the authority said, explaining these vehicles are equipped with the latest equipment, having internet facility through satellite. People can get issued their national identity cards and avail oth­er registration services through these MRVs at their doorstep, it also said. The MRVs would particularly benefit the elderly and women, allowing them to reg­ister and obtain identity cards. Talking on occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar ex­pressed satisfaction with the provision of new NAD­RA registration centers and MRVs in the province.