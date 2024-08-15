Nations achieve greatness through unified efforts: KP CM

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur underscored the importance of unity and patriotism during a special ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar to mark the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted that the essence of Pakistan’s national anthem is a call for unity and collective struggle, which is vital for any nation’s greatness and progress. “Every word of our national anthem teaches us unity and patriotism. Nations achieve greatness through unified efforts,” the Chief Minister remarked. Reflecting on Pakistan’s past, he acknowledged the country’s greatness while lamenting the setbacks caused by certain poor decisions and policies.

However, he urged the nation not to lose hope and instead to work with sincerity, dedication, and a clear purpose to restore Pakistan’s former glory.

Extending heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur offered special felicitations to Imran Khan, acknowledging his sacrifices for the country. He emphasized that this Independence Day is a moment to recommit to the vision of Pakistan as dreamt by Allama Iqbal, urging the nation to move forward with determination.

The Chief Minister reiterated that 14th August is a day to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for Pakistan’s independence and to reaffirm the nation’s commitment to the country’s progress and prosperity. He emphasized the critical role of the youth in shaping Pakistan’s future, stating that honesty and hard work are essential to meet the nation’s expectations.

The Chief Minister called on political leaders and government officials to serve the people with dedication and transparency. “We are here because of the people’s vote, and we must ensure that taxpayer money is spent judiciously and transparently for their well-being,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Martyrs’ Memorial at the Civil Secretariat, where he laid flowers and offered prayers for the departed souls. He also hoisted the national flag, cut an Independence Day cake, and reviewed a guard of honor presented by a contingent of the police force. In a symbolic gesture, the Chief Minister planted a sapling in the Secretariat’s lawn and urged citizens to plant at least one tree on Independence Day.

The event was attended by Provincial Cabinet members Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Muzamil Aslam, Malik Liaquat Ali, Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Suraya Bibi, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Additional Chief Secretaries, Administrative Secretaries, other government officials, school children, and members of the public.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Zahid Chanzeb said that on the happy occasion of Independence Day, everyone should plant a sapling in the ongoing tree plantation drive to make the homeland green and prosperous.

“The development of Pakistan depends on the promotion of the tourism industry. We are taking tangible steps to make tourism a vibrant sector,” he said while speaking at a ceremony at the offices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA).

The ceremony was held in connection with the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, where Advisor Zahid Chanzeb cut the cake to celebrate the happy occasion.

KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider, Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Ali, General Manager Tourism Sajjad Hameed, Manager Events Haseena Shaukat, and other officials also attended the event.

Zahid Chanzeb said, “I congratulate the entire nation on this auspicious occasion of Independence Day.” He added that as a nation, everyone should make the country and their cities green on this auspicious occasion and be a part of KPCTA’s plantation campaign. He said that a record number of tourists had visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year, which was proof that the provision of the best facilities has been ensured for the tourists here.

Chanzeb said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was taking special initiatives to promote tourism as an industry in the province.

Meanwhile, The first-ever Sports Climbing Championship was organized at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar in celebration of Independence Day on August 14th. The event was graced by Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan, who watched the competition, appreciated the athletes’ performances, and distributed prizes among the winners.

Accompanying him were Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Alpine Club President Abu Zafar Sadiq, Secretary Qarar Haider, Provincial Secretary Najeeb Khattak, and Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, among others.

On this occasion, Advisor Syed Fakhar Jehan assured the provision of all necessary facilities for sports climbing and mentioned that the provincial government is also focusing on climbing sports so that the athletes of the province can bring fame to the country in this game just like in other sports.

He further stated that under the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government is taking concrete steps for the welfare of sports and athletes and to revive the sports fields, the results of which will be seen in the near future.

The advisor also mentioned that basic facilities for climbing sports would be provided in other districts as well, and coaches would be appointed for this game. He said that his doors are always open for athletes and their issues will be addressed on a priority basis.

In the Sports Climbing Championship, competitions were held in various categories wherein, according to the results, in the Girls Under-8 category, Asma won the gold medal, Maimuna took silver, and Hooriya won bronze. In the Open Classic category, Wajid won the gold medal, Tanveer Ahmed took silver, and Amjad won bronze.

In the Open Speed category, Abu Zar won gold, Zaheer Ahmed took silver, while Huzaifa won bronze. In the Under-12 category, Umaima won the gold medal, Bakhtawar took silver, and Fatima won bronze. In the Classic category, Manahil Afzal secured the first position, Uzma took second, and Maliha Naz took third place.

Similarly, in the Boys competitions, in the U-8 category, Hassnain won the gold medal, Ahmed took silver, and Uzair won bronze. In the Under-10 category, Sufiyan Ahmed, Ahmed Zaid, and Muneeb won the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In the Under-12 category, Subhan secured the first position, Hasan took second, and Iftikhar took third place. In the U-14 category, Abbas won the gold medal, Azghar Ali took silver, and Rashid won bronze. In the Under-16 category, Tauheed secured the first position, Adnan took silver, and Saleem won a bronze medal.

PESHAWAR: The 77th Independence Day of our beloved homeland, Pakistan, was celebrated with great zeal and zest at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

The day was marked by the national flag hoisting followed by a speech competition at Dr. Hafizullah Hall. The event was graced by the presence of Director Academics KMU, Dr. Zille Huma, who, along with the esteemed faculty, staff, and students of the university, participated wholeheartedly in the celebrations. The atmosphere was filled with national pride as the participants reflected on the significance of the day and the sacrifices made for the country’s independence.

During the ceremony, Director Academics Dr. Zille Huma commended the organizers for their dedication and efforts in arranging the event. She emphasized the importance of such celebrations in fostering a sense of unity and patriotism among the students and staff. She also led a prayer for the continued prosperity and long life of Pakistan, expressing hope for a bright and peaceful future for the nation.

The Independence Day celebrations concluded with the participants’ speeches expressing their love for the country and reaffirming their commitment to contribute positively to Pakistan’s development.

PESHAWAR: A flag hoisting ceremony was held on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at the premises of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was especially attended by Businessman Forum leader Ilyas Bilour. Businessman Forum leader Ilyas Bilour and President Fuad Ishaq hoisted the national flag on the building of the chamber. At the event, great national enthusiasm and fervor were demonstrated by participants who congratulated the whole nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

The speakers prayed for the country’s solidarity, integrity, peace, and prosperity on the occasion. They also paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of forefathers and armed forces for a separate motherland, because today, we are living as an independent nation.

During the ceremony, the FC band presented a march past to BF leader Ilyas Bilour and President Fuad Ishaq. National songs were played on a multimedia giant screen to mark the occasion.

BF leader Ilyas Bilour and President Fuad Ishaq felicitated the whole nation on the 77th Independence Day and celebrated the day with national zeal and zest. They said the day of August 14 reminded us of the commitment to give sacrifices for the economic development, stability, peace, and prosperity of the country.

The speakers vowed to follow the motto of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, “Unity, Faith, and Discipline.”

Fuad Ishaq said the country will be put on the path of development and sustainable progress by following the quotes of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He advised the youth to work hard for the construction and development of the country and render every sacrifice for the motherland