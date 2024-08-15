NBP celebrates 77th Independence Day with great patriotism

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusi­asm and patriotism. Festivities in­cluded the hoisting of the national flag at NBP’s headquarters and a cake-cutting ceremony was held. As the nation celebrates the 77th Independence Day of our beloved Pakistan, NBP takes immense pride in our country’s progress and is honored to contribute to its growth and development. The cel­ebrations at NBP were marked by a renewed commitment to serve the nation and drive Pakistan’s economic and social progress, as the bank remains steadfast in its mission to be a catalyst for the country’s prosperity. NBP joins the nation in celebrating the historic achievement of Arshad Nadeem, who clinched the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a record-breaking javelin throw. On the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, said, “Today, as we commemorate Pakistan’s 77th In­dependence Day, we celebrate the resilience and spirit of our nation. The sacrifices made by our forefa­thers have laid the foundation for a prosperous Pakistan.” He added, “NBP is privileged to be a part of this journey. We remain commit­ted to serving the nation by fos­tering economic growth, creating opportunities, and supporting our communities.” NBP is a leading fi­nancial institution in country, with a rich history of serving nation since its inception. Committed to the growth and prosperity of Paki­stan, NBP has consistently sought to uplift communities, empower businesses, and contribute to the overall development of country.