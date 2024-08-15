Thursday, August 15, 2024
NICVD celebrates I-Day with enthusiasm

APP
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) celebrated the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with great fervor and patriotism. The Execu­tive Director of NICVD Pro­fessor Tahir Saghir led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the NICVD premises, which was attended by the faculty, staff, and other distinguished of­ficials. The event commenced with the recitation of the na­tional anthem, followed by the hoisting of the national flag by Professor Tahir Saghir. The atmosphere was filled with pride and patriotism as ev­eryone in attendance saluted the flag, symbolizing the unity and strength of the nation. Speaking at the occasion, Pro­fessor Tahir Saghir expressed his deep reverence for the sac­rifices made by the forefathers of the nation and emphasized the role of NICVD in contribut­ing to the health and well-be­ing of the people of Pakistan. “The independence we enjoy today is a result of the relent­less efforts of our ancestors. It is our duty to uphold their leg­acy by serving our nation with the utmost dedication. NICVD is committed to providing world-class cardiovascular care to the people of Pakistan, ensuring that every citizen has access to the best possible health services,” he said.

