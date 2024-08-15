On the Way up the Hill

First, congratulations on Pakistan Independence Day, 14 August 2024. Many achievements have been made in Pakistan over the last 77 years, despite numerous challeng­es as the country has struggled to ascend the metaphorical hill. However, many things have not gone as well as they could and should have, some due to eco­nomic constraints, partly be­cause of high military expen­ditures. Pakistan could have done better in ensuring education for all. Ban­gladesh, for instance, has spent less on the military and has consequently made greater strides in education and indus­trial development. Yet, no country is perfect, and priorities are determined by the people, through their political parties if democracy is functioning, and through interest groups, professional or­ganisations, labour unions, employers’ associations, and more.

I believe that all countries can pri­oritise better than they do, and also analyse issues more effectively to pre­dict developments and avoid problems, such as those now disrupting the oth­erwise peaceful British Isles. Measures should have been in place to prevent the growing number of people living below the poverty line, including some who are employed or receiving un­employment, disability, or old-age al­lowances. In the UK, figures show that 4.3 million children grow up in pover­ty, which is 30 percent of the children in a country of 77 million people. Yet, the UK is also the world’s sixth-largest economy. It is wrong and dishonest to blame these difficulties solely on refu­gees and the high number of legal and illegal immigrants, without whom there would be labour shortages in several key sectors in the UK and other Europe­an countries, such as health and medi­cal services, elderly care, the hospitali­ty industry, and more.

Now, with a new Labour Party Govern­ment in the UK, it would be in the par­ty’s centre-left philosophy to implement policies that lead to greater equality and inclusion. However, the possibilities for rapid change are limited and challenging since it is said that the government cof­fers are close to empty. Military expens­es are high, but reducing them is polit­ically difficult in the current European and NATO atmosphere of rearmament. I don’t think the 32 NATO member coun­tries, plus the dozens of partner coun­tries across the globe, including Paki­stan, discuss these issues deeply, nor do they seem to be searching for new and alternative ways of defence and coop­eration between countries. We must re­member that NATO is the world’s largest military organisation ever, with unprec­edented budgets from its wealthy mem­ber countries. Therefore, we have a right and duty to expect more from NATO, its members and partners, and all other countries. After all, we are supposed to be good custodians of the world’s peo­ple and resources.

In Sweden, France, and other Europe­an countries with growing right-wing parties and movements, and young peo­ple rioting without organised parties or groups, we can certainly criticise the political establishment and the main­stream political parties, mainly social-democratic ones, for not having fore­seen the need for change to include right-wingers and young people in more positive activities, rather than leaving them to become outsiders. This is hap­pening at a time when sociologists and other social scientists are more capa­ble than ever of analysing and describ­ing trends and recommending solutions. Not all corrective measures are costly, and it is usually cheaper to prevent neg­ative developments than to try to cor­rect them later. Money is important, but politics is also about values and prior­ities, and trying new and alternative ways. If there is a clear desire to create a more equal and just society for all, local­ly, nationally, internationally, and global­ly, then ways can be found.

Sometimes, maybe even often, I won­der why we allow problems to drift, knowing that they will cause significant issues, not only in developing countries but also in the West, with its vast re­sources for research and experimenta­tion to find solutions. This leads me to reflect on the roles of religion, philoso­phy, and culture in society. In the West, particularly in Europe, religion plays a lesser role now than it did fifty or a hun­dred years ago. Previously, it was an es­sential foundation for society, though not necessarily used in practice to cre­ate good work and living conditions for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, class, or status within a country. Regarding gen­der equality, I believe Pakistan has made significant achievements since Indepen­dence, but there is still much work to be done, as it ranks 95th out of 146 coun­tries on a global gender equality index.

Today, secular human rights and hu­manist thinking form the key foun­dations of Western societies, much of which is also built on religious mor­al standards, primarily from Christiani­ty, similar to those of other Abrahamic religions. In Europe, many do not ac­cept the historical fact that religion has been a positive force towards equali­ty and solidarity, though at times it has also delayed equality in several fields, particularly those related to reproduc­tive health, family planning, abortion, LGBTQ issues, and more. Regarding en­vironmental issues, climate change, and the protection of the resources God gave us to be good custodians of, religion can be harnessed more positively.

Towards the end of this article, I would like to underline the importance of moral conviction and having the right goals in politics. It is essential that pol­iticians know where they want to go, what kind of society they want to cre­ate—yes, it should be a kinder, safer, more equal, and inclusive society where children and youth can look forward to a better world in their lifetime. If politi­cians can create optimism and hope, the youth will stand behind their leaders on the path to prosperity.

When Pakistan became independent 77 years ago, there was hope and op­timism, articulated in prose and poet­ry by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jin­nah, Allama Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and others. But the concrete plans for how to realise those dreams and implement the necessary changes were few and not always clearly understood. Then, as now, the need for international change is crucial; the former colonial powers and the West, in general, must be will­ing to accept a new, more equitable world order, where the West has fewer privileges in trade and other areas. De­velopment aid was, and still is, a token gesture, even obscuring the realities of power and privilege.

In recent years, we have witnessed growing inequalities between and with­in countries. This is unworthy of a world that has never been richer, more in­formed, or better educated about prob­lems and solutions than today. These differences are allowed to persist be­fore our eyes, even though we know it is wrong. The terrible wars raging in Ukraine, Gaza, and elsewhere should not have begun if the international commu­nity and the countries directly involved had done their work properly, guided by the right visions and values of equal­ity, peace, and prosperity. In our time, it seems that all countries, particularly de­veloping ones like Pakistan, are strug­gling on their way up the hill, often quite alone and against many odds, rather than benefitting from genuine help and support through good North-South and South-South cooperation.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com