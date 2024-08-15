Thursday, August 15, 2024
Over 34m e-wallets active in Vietnam

August 15, 2024
HANOI   -   More than 34 million e-wallets were active in Vietnam as of June 30, accounting for 59 percent of the total 58 million activated e-wallets, Vietnam News Agency re­ported Tuesday, citing the Payment Department under the State Bank of Vietnam. The country has 50 payment intermediary organizations, of which 48 organizations provide e-wallet services, said the department. As of the end of June, Vietnam had 9.13 million mobile-money accounts and carried out 128 million transactions worth 4.78 trillion Vietnam­ese dong (197.2 million U.S. dollars). Payment growth via a QR Code increased 104.23 percent in quantity and 99.57 percent in value in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, ac­cording to the department. Last year, Vietnam recorded 3.5 billion non-cash pay­ment transactions with a total value of more than 66 quadrillion dong (2.6 billion dollars), according to the National Payment Corpora­tion of Vietnam.

