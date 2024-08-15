Over 34m e-wallets active in Vietnam

HANOI - More than 34 million e-wallets were active in Vietnam as of June 30, accounting for 59 percent of the total 58 million activated e-wallets, Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday, citing the Payment Department under the State Bank of Vietnam. The country has 50 payment intermediary organizations, of which 48 organizations provide e-wallet services, said the department. As of the end of June, Vietnam had 9.13 million mobile-money accounts and carried out 128 million transactions worth 4.78 trillion Vietnamese dong (197.2 million U.S. dollars). Payment growth via a QR Code increased 104.23 percent in quantity and 99.57 percent in value in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the department. Last year, Vietnam recorded 3.5 billion non-cash payment transactions with a total value of more than 66 quadrillion dong (2.6 billion dollars), according to the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam.