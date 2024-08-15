Thursday, August 15, 2024
Oxford announces its Graduate Scholarships for 2024-25 on Pakistan’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD   -   On the occasion of Paki­stan’s Independence Day, the Oxford Paki­stan Programme (OPP) announced its gradu­ate scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year.

According to the de­tails, the OPP will sup­port twelve exceptional scholars from diverse disciplinary back­grounds, ranging from law and social sciences to engineering and medicine. Founded just four years ago by Paki­stani academics and alumni of the University of Oxford, the OPP has rapidly become the fast­est-growing academic platform in any major western university that is dedicated to creating scholarship opportuni­ties for talented Paki­stani origin students.

This year, the OPP received around 100 applications from out­standing students who had received admission offers from Oxford Uni­versity but lacked the financial means to pur­sue their Oxford dream.

Among the scholar­ship recipients are two exceptionally talented students from Sindh. Junaid Memon from Khairpur will pursue a DPhil in Engineering, while Anum Khan from Dadu, Sindh will read for an M.Sc. in Surgical Science and Practice. The former will be sup­ported by the Hamid Ismail Foundation in Karachi and the latter by renowned London businessman and entre­preneur Suleman Raza.

The OPP is also proud to announce Ms. Zainab Aziz as the recipient of the prestigious Malala Yousafzai Scholarship. A self-made professional with a public schooling background, Ms. Aziz currently serves as an Assistant Director at the National Counter Terror­ism Authority (NACTA). The Tareen Scholar­ship, sponsored by Ali Tareen, is supporting two outstanding schol­ars this year, Beenish Iqbal (M.Sc. Clinical Tri­als) and Jabir Ali (DPhil in Chemical Biology) (a continuing OPP scholar).

