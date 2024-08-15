Oxford announces its Graduate Scholarships for 2024-25 on Pakistan’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) announced its graduate scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year.
According to the details, the OPP will support twelve exceptional scholars from diverse disciplinary backgrounds, ranging from law and social sciences to engineering and medicine. Founded just four years ago by Pakistani academics and alumni of the University of Oxford, the OPP has rapidly become the fastest-growing academic platform in any major western university that is dedicated to creating scholarship opportunities for talented Pakistani origin students.
This year, the OPP received around 100 applications from outstanding students who had received admission offers from Oxford University but lacked the financial means to pursue their Oxford dream.
Among the scholarship recipients are two exceptionally talented students from Sindh. Junaid Memon from Khairpur will pursue a DPhil in Engineering, while Anum Khan from Dadu, Sindh will read for an M.Sc. in Surgical Science and Practice. The former will be supported by the Hamid Ismail Foundation in Karachi and the latter by renowned London businessman and entrepreneur Suleman Raza.
The OPP is also proud to announce Ms. Zainab Aziz as the recipient of the prestigious Malala Yousafzai Scholarship. A self-made professional with a public schooling background, Ms. Aziz currently serves as an Assistant Director at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA). The Tareen Scholarship, sponsored by Ali Tareen, is supporting two outstanding scholars this year, Beenish Iqbal (M.Sc. Clinical Trials) and Jabir Ali (DPhil in Chemical Biology) (a continuing OPP scholar).