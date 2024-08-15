Pak envoy lauds KPCIP women empowerment initiative

PESHAWAR - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Her Excellency Rukhsana Afzal, warmly welcomed female students arriving in Bangkok to pursue their studies at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT). These students, awarded scholarships under the gender component of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), are supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) through its Asian Development Fund (ADF) grant.

In her remarks, Ambassador Afzal expressed pride in receiving the students and highlighted the crucial role of education in empowering women and fostering societal development. She commended the KPCIP for including a gender component that supports female education, contributing to gender equality and sustainable development. Following the reception at AIT, Ambassador Afzal hosted a gathering at the Embassy of Pakistan, attended by Secretary Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department, Muhammad Daud Khan, and Project Director KPCIP, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, along with the scholarship recipients. She emphasized that educating women is a strategic investment in the future, stating, “Women who are educated and skilled are more likely to contribute positively to their families, communities, and economies. They become change-makers, leaders, and innovators.”

Ambassador Afzal advocated for expanding such initiatives and programs, praising the ADB and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their commitment to women’s education.

She encouraged other regions and organizations to follow this example, stating, “By investing in women’s education, we are investing in a brighter, more equitable future for all.”

Secretary Muhammad Daud Khan and Project Director Syed Zafar Ali Shah expressed appreciation for the project’s support and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing women’s education and empowerment initiatives.

The event highlighted the awarding of fully funded scholarships to 30 female students in seven disciplines, including climate change, artificial intelligence, construction engineering, management, water engineering, environmental and data sciences, and sustainable development.