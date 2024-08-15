Pak HC in New Delhi celebrates independence with flag hoisting

NEW DELHI - The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated 77th anniversary of Pakistan’s Inde­pendence with national zeal and fervor yester­day. In an impressive ceremony, the Chargé d’ Af­faires of Pakistan to India Saad Ahmad Warraich hoisted the national flag at the Chancery Lawn. Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present on the occasion. Messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

Underscoring that 14th August, 1947 marked the culmination point of a glorious journey of indomi­table will, unparalleled struggle and immense sac­rifices, the Charge d’ Affaires said that the heroic tale scripted by the Muslims of the subcontinent to realize the dream of Pakistan is etched in the annals of history. The Cd’A paid glowing tributes to the in­spired vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in guiding the Muslims of the subconti­nent towards their ordained destiny of a separate homeland of their own. Emphasizing that the foun­dation of Pakistan was laid on the abiding princi­ples of democracy, social equality and tolerance, the Cd’A stressed that the nation remains unwavering in its resolve to achieve the ideal of an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by our forefathers.

Noting that Pakistan has achieved important milestones and made great strides since indepen­dence, the Cd’A said that the mission towards ‘Isteh­kam-e-Pakistan’ is fully underway. He paid rich trib­utes to the brave sons of the motherland who have sacrificed their lives in the defence of their beloved country. Expressing Pakistan’s complete solidarity with Muslim brothers and sisters under oppression and occupation, the Cd’A expressed the firm convic­tion that these valiant struggles for fundamental rights including the right to self-determination, will be crowned with the glory of success. He added that the goal of durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent on a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN resolution and wishes of the Kashmiri people. Warraich also hailed the historic performance of Pakistani athlete, Arshad Nadeem, who made the entire nation proud by winning a gold medal in the Paris Olympics. His remarkable accomplishment in defeating the odds is a shining example that firm commitment, com­plete dedication and sincere hard work can move mountains and lead to glorious success.