Pak missions across the world celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s missions across the globe yesterday celebrated the 78th Inde­pendence Day with a series of vibrant and patriotic events, emphasizing the importance of the historic day.

Embassies, consulates, and high commissions in various countries hosted flag-hoisting ceremonies where the messages from Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister were read aloud. These events drew large numbers of Pakistani expatriates, diplomats, and local dignitaries, re­flecting the strong sense of patrio­tism and connection to the mother­land. In London, the Pakistan High Commission commemorated the day with traditional enthusiasm. High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal led the flag-hoisting ceremony, ac­companied by the national anthem. The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of messages from the coun­try’s leaders. Dr. Faisal, in his speech, paid tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan, particularly Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for their struggle to create a homeland where Muslims could live with dignity and pride. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s com­mitment to realizing Allama Iqbal’s vision of a prosperous nation

In Paris, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad led the Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy of Paki­stan. He highlighted the day’s signifi­cance and called for drawing inspira­tion from Quaid-e-Azam’s vision to build a happy and prosperous Paki­stan. In Australia High Commission­er Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri led a flag hoisting ceremony. He spoke about the Pakistan movement on the occa­sion, In Singapore, a flag-hoisting cer­emony was held at Pakistan House, where High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq hoisted the national flag. She honored the leaders of the Pakistan movement for their sacrifices and highlighted the nation’s resilience in overcoming challenges. In Colombo, the Pakistani High Commission and the local Pakistani community cel­ebrated the day with fervor.

High Commissioner Major General (Retd) Faheem-Ul-Aziz highlighted the significance of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and the importance of build­ing a dynamic and democratic Is­lamic welfare state. Similar celebra­tions were held in Bishkek, where Ambassador Hasan Zaigham spoke about the government’s efforts to support the Pakistani community in Kyrgyzstan and enhance bilateral relations. The event included cul­tural performances and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony. In Seoul, a flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Paki­stan, where Ambassador Nabeel Munir called for unity and solidar­ity in pursuing national develop­ment. He expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri and Palestinian people and prayed for an end to their suf­fering. The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo also hosted a large event that brought together community mem­bers of all ages. The celebration fea­tured a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar, along with patriotic performances.

In Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi led a flag-hoisting cere­mony at the Embassy of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of uni­ty, faith, and discipline in achieving Pakistan’s socioeconomic goals and urged the community to contribute to the nation’s development In Jed­dah, Consul General Khalid Majid led a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Consulate General of Pakistan. The event included patriotic speeches by students and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and special prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity and for the well-being of the Kash­miri and Palestinian people.