Pak missions across the world celebrate Independences Day

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s missions across the globe yesterday celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a series of vibrant and patriotic events, emphasizing the importance of the historic day.

Embassies, consulates, and high commissions in various countries hosted flag-hoisting ceremonies where the messages from Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister were read aloud. These events drew large numbers of Pakistani expatriates, diplomats, and local dignitaries, reflecting the strong sense of patriotism and connection to the motherland.

In London, the Pakistan High Commission commemorated the day with traditional enthusiasm. High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal led the flag-hoisting ceremony, accompanied by the national anthem. The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of messages from the country’s leaders. Dr. Faisal, in his speech, paid tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan, particularly Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for their struggle to create a homeland where Muslims could live with dignity and pride. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to realizing Allama Iqbal’s vision of a prosperous nation

In Paris, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad led the Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy of Pakistan. He highlighted the day’s significance and called for drawing inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam’s vision to build a happy and prosperous Pakistan. In Australia High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri led a flag hoisting ceremony. He spoke about the Pakistan movement on the occasion, In Singapore, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House, where High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq hoisted the national flag. She honored the leaders of the Pakistan movement for their sacrifices and highlighted the nation’s resilience in overcoming challenges. In Colombo, the Pakistani High Commission and the local Pakistani community celebrated the day with fervor.

High Commissioner Major General (Retd) Faheem-Ul-Aziz highlighted the significance of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and the importance of building a dynamic and democratic Islamic welfare state.

Similar celebrations were held in Bishkek, where Ambassador Hasan Zaigham spoke about the government’s efforts to support the Pakistani community in Kyrgyzstan and enhance bilateral relations. The event included cultural performances and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.

In Seoul, a flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, where Ambassador Nabeel Munir called for unity and solidarity in pursuing national development. He expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri and Palestinian people and prayed for an end to their suffering.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo also hosted a large event that brought together community members of all ages. The celebration featured a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar, along with patriotic performances.

In Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi led a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of unity, faith, and discipline in achieving Pakistan’s socioeconomic goals and urged the community to contribute to the nation’s development

In Jeddah, Consul General Khalid Majid led a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Consulate General of Pakistan. The event included patriotic speeches by students and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and special prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity and for the well-being of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

In Mexico, the Pakistani Embassy celebrated Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony attended by leading members of the Pakistani community and local dignitaries. Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar reflected on the historical significance of the day and called for collective efforts to overcome challenges and build a prosperous future.

The Consulate General in Dubai also celebrated with a flag-hoisting ceremony attended by many Pakistani community members. Consul General Hussain Muhammad emphasized the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s independence and the importance of continuing the legacy of the nation’s forefathers.

Across various other global cities, including Budapest, Tashkent, Tehran, New Delhi, and beyond, Pakistan’s missions marked the 78th Independence Day with similar enthusiasm. Each event reflected a deep sense of pride in Pakistan’s history, a commitment to overcoming current challenges, and a strong bond with the motherland, as well as a reaffirmation of support for oppressed communities worldwide, particularly in Kashmir and Palestine.

Meanwhile envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Italy, European Union and other countries greeted Pakistan on the Independence Day. They vowed to cement the friendly ties further.