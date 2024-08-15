Pakistan civil awards conferred upon Chinese dignitaries

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Civil Awards were conferred upon Sha Zukang, former Permanent Representative of China to the UN, Geneva and former President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association, and Nong Rong, Deputy Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and Former Ambassador of Pakistan to China.

They were awarded for their contributions to promoting China-Pakistan friendship at an investiture ceremony, held after flag hosting ceremony on Independence Day at the Pakistan Embassy in China.

The Pakistani Embassy in China celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan with a flag hoisting ceremony on Wednesday.

The event commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran, followed by flag hoisting by the Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, who was joined by Embassy officials and a large number of Pakistan community members.

Messages of felicitation from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read at the ceremony, in which great tribute was paid to the nation’s freedom struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah that culminated in the creation of Pakistan on 14 August 1947. The messages highlighted the importance of upholding the ideals of the leaders of the freedom movement, such as selfless commitment and devotion, for the development and progress of Pakistan.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi congratulated the Pakistan community on the auspicious occasion and underlined the vital role of overseas Pakistanis in the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan in his remarks.

He encouraged the Pakistani community to continue to play an active role in further cementing the time-tested Pak-Sino friendship.