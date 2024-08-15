Pakistan Navy celebrates 78th I-Day with traditional ardour

KARACHI - An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 78th Indepen­dence Day of Pakistan. A smartly turned-out con­tingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with tradi­tional enthusiasm, spirit and military customs. Com­mandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial mounting of Guard was fol­lowed by the laying of floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid by Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, of­ficers and men of Pakistan Navy, a news release said. Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes, and spe­cial prayers were offered in all mosques in Naval areas for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy Ships and establish­ments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner.