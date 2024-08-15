Pakistan Navy celebrates 78th I-Day with traditional ardour

KARACHI - An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional enthusiasm, spirit and military customs. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial mounting of Guard was followed by the laying of floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid by Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy, a news release said. Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes, and special prayers were offered in all mosques in Naval areas for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy Ships and establishments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner.