Thursday, August 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Navy celebrates 78th I-Day with traditional ardour

APP
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 78th Indepen­dence Day of Pakistan. A smartly turned-out con­tingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with tradi­tional enthusiasm, spirit and military customs. Com­mandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial mounting of Guard was fol­lowed by the laying of floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid by Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, of­ficers and men of Pakistan Navy, a news release said. Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes, and spe­cial prayers were offered in all mosques in Naval areas for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy Ships and establish­ments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner.

Pak HC in New Delhi celebrates independence with flag hoisting

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024