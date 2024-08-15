Pakistan's economic revival hinges on tackling Illicit trade

Pakistan is facing an escalating economic crisis, compounded by a surge in illicit trade that undermines both revenue streams and public health. With a looming $7 billion loan request from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), experts urge that addressing rampant smuggling and tax evasion should be prioritized over increasing taxes on citizens.

Recent analyses highlight that illicit trade costs Pakistan over 2 trillion rupees (approximately $7 billion) annually. Key sectors affected by this illicit activity include real estate, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, tyres and lubricants, and tea.

The real estate sector alone is linked to an astonishing Rs 500 billion in annual tax evasion, while the illicit tobacco trade results in Rs 310 billion in losses. Tax evasion in the tyre and lubricant sectors amounts to Rs 106 billion, with the pharmaceutical industry incurring Rs 65 billion in annual losses. Smuggling through the Afghan Transit Trade is estimated to deprive the national exchequer of at least Rs 1,000 billion in import-related tax revenue.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has indicated that, without raising tax rates, Pakistan will likely remain dependent on IMF assistance to address its external deficit. However, macroeconomic analyst Osama Siddiqui argues that merely increasing taxes is not a viable long-term solution. He advocates for a comprehensive approach to combating illicit trade, including enhanced border control, stricter regulations, and the application of advanced technology to monitor compliance.

The IMF has previously emphasized the need for Pakistan to address illicit trade as a condition for financial support. In particular, the IMF has recommended that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) implement a uniform excise duty on all locally manufactured cigarettes to boost tax revenues. Currently, two major companies dominate the legal tobacco market, while illicit manufacturers control approximately 63% of the market, leading to a loss of over Rs 310 billion in tax revenue.

Siddiqui suggests that the government should enforce laws and policies, including the "Track and Trace (T&T)" system, more rigorously across various industries to curb illicit trade and smuggling. However, inconsistent compliance and implementation have allowed illicit trade to persist.

“Pakistan's economic recovery depends not just on securing international loans but on taking decisive action against illicit trade,” Siddiqui said. “By addressing tax evasion and smuggling, the government can restore fiscal targets, improve public safety, and pave the way for a more stable future.”