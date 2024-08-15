Thursday, August 15, 2024
Petition seeks restoration of internet services across Pakistan

Web Desk
11:28 PM | August 15, 2024
A petition challenging the nationwide internet disruption has been filed in the Lahore High Court by Nadeem Sarwar. The LHC Registrar's Office has scheduled the petition for hearing on Friday, with Justice Shakeel Ahmed presiding over the case. The petition lists the federal government, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other relevant authorities as respondents.

The petition contends that the internet and social media platforms have been shut down across the country without prior notice or any justification. It argues that this disruption is adversely impacting businesses and various aspects of daily life, and that restricting internet access constitutes a violation of basic rights.

The petitioner is seeking a court order to declare the federal government's decision to slow down internet services as null and void, and to mandate the immediate and full restoration of internet access nationwide. 
 

