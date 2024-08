MURREE - Police ba­ton-charged tourists in Mur­ree and arrested several of them for creating fuss on the occasion of Independence Day on Wednesday. As a re­sult of baton-charge by the police, a number of tourists got injured. The Mall Road in Murree was presenting the picture of a battlefield dur­ing the lathi-charged by cops against tourists responsible for rowdyism. Many tourists lost their wallets and mobile phones while fleeing after the baton-charge.