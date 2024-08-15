Policeman shares videos on social media after raping Faisalabad girl

FAISALABAD - Satiana police have arrested a con­stable on alleged charges of commit­ting rape with a woman and making its video viral on social media. Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that police constable Ali Waqas Awan during his posting at Satiana police station had allegedly committed rape with a young woman and made her nude videos. He also extorted money of Rs 30,000 and made the videos viral on social media when she al­legedly refused to pay more money of Rs 100,000 and fulfill his further demands. Receiving complaint, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the Satiana police to register a case and arrest the accused without any de­lay. Therefore, the police registered a case under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation after arresting the accused constable, spokesman added.

LARGE QUANTITY OF SPURIOUS PESTICIDES SEIZED

The Agriculture team has seized heavy quantity of spuri­ous pesticide,here on Wednesday. A spokesman of agriculture (extension) department said that Assistant Direc­tor (AD) Agriculture Pest warning Toba Tek Singh, Muhammad Asghar Shahid on a tip-off conducted raided in Chak No.190-GB and caught an accused namely as Anayat Mahi,recovered spu­rious pesticides including 81.55 liters in liquid and 7.250 kilograms (kg) in powder from a shop(Tayyab Traders). Further investigation was underway.

WASA CELEBRATES YOUM-E-AZADI

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) celebrated 77th Youm-e-Azadi (Independence Day), here on Wednes­day. Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz unfurled the national flag, planted a sapling and cut the cake to celebrate the Independence Day. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan came into existence after great sacrifices of millions of faithful. He urged the nation to play their dynamic role for elimination of societal evils to trans­form Pakistan into a fully developed country. Deputy Managing Directors WASA Ikram Ullah Chaudhry, Saqib Raza, Director Finance Arif Suryani, Di­rector Revenue Umar Iftikhar, Director Operations Farhan Akram, Project Di­rector Kamran Raza, Deputy Director CRC Muhammad Amin Dogar, Deputy Directors Revenue Zafar Qadri, Farhan Ali, Deputy Director Information Tech­nology Rana Tasawar and others were also present on the occasion.