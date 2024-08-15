Thursday, August 15, 2024
PPP leader Dr Nafisa Shah distributes solar panels in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly Dr Nafisa Shah Jilani distributed solar panels among deserving families on the occasion of Independence Day in Khairpur on Wednesday. Talking with media after distribution of solar pan­els Dr. Nafisa Shah said I am happy to distribute free solar plates to more than one hundred de­serving families. She said that we are supporting the government in making legislation. Poor people cannot bear the burden of heavy electricity bills, said Dr. Nafisa Shah. She said Sukkur journalist Jaan Muhammad Mehr was killed a year ago, the murderer has not been arrested yet. The killers of journalist Jan Mohammad Mehr should be ar­rested, she said. Dr. Nafisa Shah said that the poor people will have to be rescued from the torment of poverty and inflation. She said that the founder of PTI is in the court of law and he is issuing a state­ment from jail. I don’t know that a person who is in jail can issue a statement even from jail, She added. Dr. Nafisa Shah said a person is in the grip of the law, he should face the law.

