Preserving GB Culture

Ghulam Hussain Balghari is an old poet of Baltistan. He be­longs to District Ghanche, in the vi­cinity of Siachen. The crown of lit­erature is poetry. It is the end and aim. It is the sublimest activity of the human mind. It is the achieve­ment of beauty. Balghari is the only leading beam whose light in Balti literature is more vibrant and vivid than any other.

Balti literature has seen many torrid days, with conservative thoughts, restrictions, and mod­ernisation causing an erosion of Balti cultural programmes.

Balghari has written many ghazals in the Balti language. Cur­rently, amid social media reels and YouTube videos, some classical ghazals of Balghari, sung by Ustad Niaz Balti and Ustad Zulfiqar Raaz, have attracted a huge audience across the country.

Along with Balghari, there are other literary giants in Baltistan, including the late Ghulam Has­san Hasni of Kharmang, Ehsan Ali Danish Sermiki, and many others. Concomitantly, youths are taking an active interest in Balti litera­ture and folk songs.

Without literature, life is hell.

Charles Bukowski aptly put it: today, a multitude of youths give credit to Ghulam Hussain Bal­ghari for his captivating, mind-re­laxing, and stupendous ghazals in the Balti language, which have re­vived a fading culture. Current­ly, Balghari is the richest source in Balti literature. His work for cul­tural revival deserves heartfelt appreciation. In the end, F. Scott Fitzgerald said it well, echoing our sentiments: “That is part of the beauty of all literature. You discov­er that your longings are universal longings, that you’re not lonely and isolated from anyone. You belong.”

MAQSOOD HUSSAIN,

Skardu.