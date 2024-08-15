President approves awards for 104 Pakistanis, foreigners

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday announced the conferment of Pakistan’s national awards on 104 Pakistanis and foreigners, in recognition of their services, excellence and sacrifices in their respective fields.

The awards were announced on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day which will be presented to the awardees at an investiture ceremony on March 23, 2025.The president conferred the awards to individuals in the fields including science and engineering, education, medicine, arts, literature, sports, social services and philanthropy, entrepreneurs, taxpayers and exporters, public service, gal­lantry, and services to Pakistan.

The president conferred Nis­han-i-Pakistan award on the for­mer president and prime min­ister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed in recognition of his public services. He announced Hilal-i-Imtiaz award for Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who has recent­ly bagged a gold medal in Paris Olympics and Sitara-i-Imtiaz for mountaineer Murad Sadpara in the sports category.

President Zardari conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz posthumously on late Nasir Kazmi for services in the field of literature and Hi­lal-i-Pakistan on Saudi Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud for his services to Pakistan.

In recognition of their excellence in the fields of science, the presi­dent conferred Hilal-i-imtiaz on Amir Hafeez Ibrahim, Sitara-i-Im­tiaz on Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Sardar Muhammad Aftab Ahmed Khan; and Tamgha-i-Im­tiaz on Dr Sara Qureshi, Dr Rafi­uddin and Professor Dr Usman Qamar. In the education field, Sa­dia Rasheed was bestowed Hi­lal-i-Imtiaz; Sitara-i-Imtiaz was announced for Dr Suleman Sha­habuddin, and Syed Azhar Hus­sain Abidi, and Presidential Pride of Performance award for Barkat Shah, Abdul Rasheed Kakar and Aneeqa Bano.

The president announced Hi­lal-i-Imtiaz for Dr Shahryar and Dr Dr. Zaryab Setna, and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for Dr Akiful­lah Khan, Dr Syed Abid Mehdi Ka­zmi and Ikramullah Khan for their contributions to the field of med­icine. Similarly, Collin David was bestowed with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in the field of arts; Arshad Aziz Ma­lik, Bakhtiar Ahmed and Barris­ter Zafarullah were conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz; while Fariha Pervaiz, Hamid Rana, Shiba Ar­shad and Naveed Ahmed Bhatti to receive Pride of Performance Award. For their contribution to the field of literature, the presi­dent conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Javed Jabbar; Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Salman Awan, Zafar Waqar Taj and Muniza Shamsi; Tamgha-i-Im­tiaz for Syed Jawad Hussain Jafari and Pride of Performance Award for Ambreen Haseeb.

Besides, Maqsood Ahemd, Amad Shakeel Butt, Rehman Ishtiaq and Mir Nadir Khan Magsi were bestowed with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Amir Ishfaq with Presidential Pride of Perfor­mance Award for their excellence in the sports field. President Zardari conferred Sitara-i-Imti­az on Mian Aziz Ahmed, Hunaid Lakhani, Sana Hashwani, Safi­naz Munir; and Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Khwaja Anver Majeed and Hus­sain Dawood. The taxpayers and exporters who were conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz included Syed Im­ran Ali Shah, Nazimuddin Feroz, Imtiaz Hussain, Adnan Niaz, Za­hid Ahmed Ghareeb and Syed Asad Hussain Zaidi.

The president also announced the conferment of Sitara-i-Shu­jaat on Panjgur Deputy Commis­sioner Zakir Hussain Baloch who was recently martyred in a terror attack in Mastung; Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Khu­rram Agha, Dr Syed Tauqir Hus­sain Shah and Umar Farooq.

In the public service field, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Dr Ha­mid Attiq Sarwar, Waqasuddin Syed, Jameel Ahmed, Ayaz Khan, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, and Irfan Nawaz Memon were conferred Si­tara-i-Imtiaz while Tamgha-i-Im­tiaz was announced for Syed Sha­keel Shah, Ashhad Jawad, Rubab Sikandar, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Re­han Mehtab Chawla, Rear Admi­ral Tanvir and Amir Mahmood Lakhani. To recognise their gal­lantry, the president conferred Hilal-i-Shujaat posthumously on Sub Inspector Taimur Shehzad Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Asif Shaheed, SP Muhammad Aijaz Khan, DSP Sardar Hussain Sha­heed, DSP Allama Iqbal Shaheed, LHC Muhammad Farooq Sha­heed, Additional SHO Adnan Af­ridi Shaheed, Allah Rakhio Nand­wani, Constable Jahanzeb and Constable Irshad Ali Shaheed. Malik Sabz Ali Shaheed and Cap­tain (Retd) Hamza Anjum were conferred Sitara-i-Shujaat and Tamgha-i-Shujaat was announced for Malik Mahmood Jan Shaheed, Saeed Khan, Samiullah Shaheed, Sahib Khan and Dr Shafi Muham­mad Bazenjo. For their services to Pakistan, President Zardari con­ferred national awards for for­eigners including Hilal-i-Pakistan for Saudi Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman al Saud; Hilal-i-Quaid-e-Azam for Fu Zhiheng and Moham­mad Saif Al Suwaidi; Sitara-i-Pa­kistan for Majid bin Abdullah Al Kassabi and Engineer Abdullah Al-Swaha; and Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam for Haydar Qurbonov and Dr. Christine Schmotzer. The pres­ident also conferred Tamgha-i-Pa­kistan on Mountaineer Lukas Woerle, Dr. Aurore Dither, Prof. Va­leria Fiorani Piacentini and Agos­tino Da Polenza; Tamgha-i-Quaid-e-Azam for Zhang Baozhong and Xinmiin Liu; and Tamgha-i-Khid­mat for Diana McArthur.