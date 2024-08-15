Thursday, August 15, 2024
President for boosting Pak-US bilateral ties

MATEEN HAIDER
August 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   President Asif Zardari has emphasised that bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States should be further strengthened and focus should be on improving bilateral trade and economic ties. The President was talking to Pakistan Ambassador-designate to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Zardari said there is huge potential for Pakistan to enhance its exports for United States markets.

He directed the ambassador designate to United States to engage Pakistani diaspora in furthering Pakistan’s economic objectives and to reach out to policy makers in Washington. Earlier, Pakistan am­bassador-designate to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh also met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and got instruments from him on his new assignment.

