PSCA releases documentary on Independence Day

In commemoration of Independence Day, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has released a documentary film. The film narrates the story of Pakistan's struggle for independence, including the historical events and conditions leading to the nation’s freedom. It also portrays the migration from India and the separation of families during the partition.

The primary aim of the documentary is to highlight the significance of independence for the youth. A PSCA spokesperson stated that alongside the release of the film, a special ceremony was held at the Safe City headquarters. During the ceremony, prayers were offered for the security, prosperity, and eradication of terrorism in the country.

Emphasizing the guiding principles of “Faith, Unity, and Discipline,” the spokesperson highlighted their importance as a beacon on the path to becoming a great nation.

The event also included various activities to instill a sense of patriotism and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the forefathers to achieve independence. The PSCA aims to use such initiatives to inspire the younger generation to value and uphold the spirit of freedom.