PTA addresses complaints of slow internet services

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) responded to complaints about slow internet services across the country during a Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology meeting on Thursday.

Chaired by Palwasha Khan, the meeting saw committee members, including Senators Afnanullah and Humayun, raise concerns about the negative impact of slow internet speeds on business, noting that several e-commerce platforms have exited Pakistan as a result. Senator Afnanullah highlighted that users are struggling to upload or download media files on WhatsApp.

Senator Humayun criticized the PTA and IT ministry officials, stating that the poor internet services have harmed business activities. In response, the Secretary of IT clarified that the issue primarily affects cellular networks rather than WiFi services, while a PTA official noted that they had not received any formal complaints regarding slow internet speeds in the country.