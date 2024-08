The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich as the new parliamentary leader in the . PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub issued the official notification for Warraich's appointment on Thursday.

In response to his new role, Warraich expressed gratitude to the party leadership for their trust in him. This appointment follows the resignation of former parliamentary leader Hafiz Farhat, who stepped down after his bail was canceled.