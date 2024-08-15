PTI appoints Ali Imtiaz Warraich as new parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich as the new parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub officially announced Warraich's appointment through a notification issued on Thursday.

In response to his new role, Ali Imtiaz Warraich expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for their trust in him.

This development follows the resignation of Hafiz Farhat Abbas, the previous PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly. Abbas stepped down after his bail in cases related to the events of May 9 was revoked. In a message posted on the social media platform X, Abbas explained that under the current circumstances, he felt unable to effectively fulfill his duties as parliamentary leader.

Abbas added that he has submitted his resignation to the party and requested PTI founder Imran Khan to accept his decision. Despite stepping down from his leadership role, Farhat Abbas affirmed his commitment to supporting Imran Khan as a member of the Punjab Assembly and a dedicated party worker.





