Thursday, August 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI appoints Ali Imtiaz Warraich as new parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly

PTI appoints Ali Imtiaz Warraich as new parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly
Web Desk
11:30 PM | August 15, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich as the new parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub officially announced Warraich's appointment through a notification issued on Thursday.

In response to his new role, Ali Imtiaz Warraich expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for their trust in him.

This development follows the resignation of Hafiz Farhat Abbas, the previous PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly. Abbas stepped down after his bail in cases related to the events of May 9 was revoked. In a message posted on the social media platform X, Abbas explained that under the current circumstances, he felt unable to effectively fulfill his duties as parliamentary leader.

Abbas added that he has submitted his resignation to the party and requested PTI founder Imran Khan to accept his decision. Despite stepping down from his leadership role, Farhat Abbas affirmed his commitment to supporting Imran Khan as a member of the Punjab Assembly and a dedicated party worker.

Green Gladiators win 6th KPT Squash Championship 2024



 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024