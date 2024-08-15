Thursday, August 15, 2024
Farhat Abbas resigns as PTI's parliamentary leader in PA

Web Desk
11:30 AM | August 15, 2024
Hafiz Farhat Abbas, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly, has stepped down from his position.

In a statement posted on X, Abbas revealed that his bail in the May 9-related cases had been denied. Given the situation, he expressed that he could no longer effectively discharge his duties as a parliamentary leader.

He further mentioned that he has tendered his resignation to the party and urged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to accept it.

Despite resigning from his leadership role, Abbas emphasized his continued loyalty to Imran Khan and his dedication to serving as both a Punjab Assembly member and a committed party worker.

